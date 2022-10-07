Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Venice High School shelter relocated to Shorepoint Hospital

SHOREPOINT HOSPITAL SHELTER IAN
SHOREPOINT HOSPITAL SHELTER IAN(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Families and residents at the Venice High School shelter moved into the old Shorepoint Hospital building as Sarasota County Schools are working to re-open.

Red Cross volunteers said residents get their own rooms at the hospital and are able to use the televisions in their rooms. The shelter is housing those who lost their homes during the hurricane and those whose homes are being condemned for health reasons, among others.

Shelter stayer CindyLou Smith said she’s been at the shelter since the hurricane hit. Her home is on the Myakka river and was destroyed due to the intense flooding from the river. Smith’s van was also destroyed during the flood and she said there is nowhere else for her to go.

“I have nowhere to go, I went with friends but they brought me here because you know they had no room for me either,” said Smith. “People are just devastated trying to get their lives back into place and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

One volunteer who is not with the Red Cross, but simply wanted to help those staying in the shelter said there is a dog who hasn’t been claimed yet at the shelter. Volunteers and those staying in the shelter are working together to take care of the dog and get him water.

The Red Cross is always looking for more help especially now that more residents are being pushed into the shelters. The Red Cross also has a donation section on its website to help with hurricane relief.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Relief effort in Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte BBQ Relief Efforts
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
Help us get the word out!
MCSO issues attempt to locate for parents, infant
Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event