Venice High School shelter relocated to Shorepoint Hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Families and residents at the Venice High School shelter moved into the old Shorepoint Hospital building as Sarasota County Schools are working to re-open.

Red Cross volunteers said residents get their own rooms at the hospital and are able to use the televisions in their rooms. The shelter is housing those who lost their homes during the hurricane and those whose homes are being condemned for health reasons, among others.

Shelter stayer CindyLou Smith said she’s been at the shelter since the hurricane hit. Her home is on the Myakka river and was destroyed due to the intense flooding from the river. Smith’s van was also destroyed during the flood and she said there is nowhere else for her to go.

“I have nowhere to go, I went with friends but they brought me here because you know they had no room for me either,” said Smith. “People are just devastated trying to get their lives back into place and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

One volunteer who is not with the Red Cross, but simply wanted to help those staying in the shelter said there is a dog who hasn’t been claimed yet at the shelter. Volunteers and those staying in the shelter are working together to take care of the dog and get him water.

The Red Cross is always looking for more help especially now that more residents are being pushed into the shelters. The Red Cross also has a donation section on its website to help with hurricane relief.

