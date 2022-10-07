Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75.

“FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”

In addition to the all these crews, snowbirds have begun to make their way here. It’s taking many people twice as long or longer to get to their destination.

“I’ve got some personnel where their typical commute time is 20-25 minutes. It turned into about an hour-and-a-half,” said Melanie Bevan, Chief of the Bradenton Police Department.

Residents are trying their best to just learn to deal with it.

“I’d say here, it’s not too frustrating, as long as you’re calm and relaxed,” said Josh Habdas, a Bradenton resident.

“Very frustrating when you’re caught in it, but we were on the opposite side,” said Noel Joyal. “Things were moving smoothly and I was very happy.”

Law enforcement says Southbound traffic has been heavier in the morning as crews head to work to help with the damage from Hurricane Ian. Northbound traffic is heavier later in the day when crews are returning. A lot of that traffic is also spilling over into local roads.

“We are going to be reevaluating our light sequencing, to ensure that we could maybe do something to alleviate this problem,” said Bevan. “That’s going to be something that we’re already working on.”

Law enforcement says this type of traffic should be around here for at least the next couple of months.

