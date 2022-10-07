Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

(City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday.

Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles.

Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste.

STORM DEBRIS PREPARATION

  • Debris must be storm related
  • Loose debris placed at the curb will be collected by debris contractors in special trucks
  • Debris collectors will NOT collect debris in bags
  • Debris collectors will NOT collect fencing
  • DO NOT USE RECYCLING CART FOR DEBRIS – it will not be collected
  • Residents cannot take debris to a debris staging site
  • A deadline for all debris to be placed at the curb will be announced
  • For disposal of damaged refrigerators and freezers from lack of power, please call customer service at (941) 792-8811 to arrange pickup

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

The 10th named storm of the season ies expected to move into Central America this weekend
Weather stays nice through the weekend
Watching the tropics for possible development of the 10th named storm of the season
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast Thursday 10/6/2022 - clipped version
Rescuers in North Port continue searches for those affected by Ian
Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty