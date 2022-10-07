Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday.
Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles.
Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste.
STORM DEBRIS PREPARATION
- Debris must be storm related
- Loose debris placed at the curb will be collected by debris contractors in special trucks
- Debris collectors will NOT collect debris in bags
- Debris collectors will NOT collect fencing
- DO NOT USE RECYCLING CART FOR DEBRIS – it will not be collected
- Residents cannot take debris to a debris staging site
- A deadline for all debris to be placed at the curb will be announced
- For disposal of damaged refrigerators and freezers from lack of power, please call customer service at (941) 792-8811 to arrange pickup
