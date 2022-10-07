Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday.

Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles.

Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste.

STORM DEBRIS PREPARATION

Debris must be storm related

Loose debris placed at the curb will be collected by debris contractors in special trucks

Debris collectors will NOT collect debris in bags

Debris collectors will NOT collect fencing

DO NOT USE RECYCLING CART FOR DEBRIS – it will not be collected

Residents cannot take debris to a debris staging site

A deadline for all debris to be placed at the curb will be announced

For disposal of damaged refrigerators and freezers from lack of power, please call customer service at (941) 792-8811 to arrange pickup

