Several more dry and sunny days before rain chances return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled front to our south will keep moisture at bay for several more days.

Winds will continue to have an easterly component that will slowly increase surface moisture and make the afternoons feel slightly more humid.

The real surge in humidity will come next week as a developing Tropical Depression 13 moves westward in the tropics and makes landfall in Central America next week. Once it does so its moisture will spread out and be carried by the winds north into Florida. That will bump up our rain chances to 30% to start the new work week.

The weekend looks lovely. Temperatures in the mid 80s with low enough humidity that outdoor work or recreation will be manageable if not pleasurable.

