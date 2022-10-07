Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Several more dry and sunny days before rain chances return

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled front to our south will keep moisture at bay for several more days.

Winds will continue to have an easterly component that will slowly increase surface moisture and make the afternoons feel slightly more humid.

The real surge in humidity will come next week as a developing Tropical Depression 13 moves westward in the tropics and makes landfall in Central America next week. Once it does so its moisture will spread out and be carried by the winds north into Florida. That will bump up our rain chances to 30% to start the new work week.

The weekend looks lovely. Temperatures in the mid 80s with low enough humidity that outdoor work or recreation will be manageable if not pleasurable.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
SMH dealing with an influx of patients, some repairs following Ian

Latest News

Relief supplies are pouring into the Suncoast.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
A crash at U.S.41 at Manatee Ave.
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
Hurricane Ian damage on Boca Grande.
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
The 10th named storm of the season ies expected to move into Central America this weekend
Weather stays nice through the weekend