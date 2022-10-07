Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College’s North Port campus.

The event is for Sarasota County School employees only and staff must present their Sarasota County Schools ID with them if possible. If the ID was destroyed, any other photo ID will be accepted.

Transportation may also be available if needed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.