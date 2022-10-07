Advertise With Us
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17.

Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:

  • Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart.
  • Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in the trash for disposal.
  • All recyclable materials should fit in the cart with the lid should be securely closed.
  • To maximize space in your recycling cart, flatten/cut boxes and crush cans and soft plastics.
  • Materials left outside of the recycling cart will not be collected.
  • Only place recyclable materials in the cart. Do not use it for trash and/or yard waste.

Recycling collection was suspended on Wednesday, Sept. 28, due to impacts of Hurricane Ian.

While recycling collection is expected to run on schedule, on your normal pick-up day, delays may occur due to collection trucks navigating roadway debris and other collection trucks.

