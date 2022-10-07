Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17.

Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:

Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart.

Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in the trash for disposal.

All recyclable materials should fit in the cart with the lid should be securely closed.

To maximize space in your recycling cart, flatten/cut boxes and crush cans and soft plastics.

Materials left outside of the recycling cart will not be collected.

Only place recyclable materials in the cart. Do not use it for trash and/or yard waste.

Recycling collection was suspended on Wednesday, Sept. 28, due to impacts of Hurricane Ian.

While recycling collection is expected to run on schedule, on your normal pick-up day, delays may occur due to collection trucks navigating roadway debris and other collection trucks.

