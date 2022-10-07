Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
Humphris Park Re-Opens To Public
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath