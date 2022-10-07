Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund

New Tervis tumblers come off the assembly line in Venice. All proceeds from sales of this...
New Tervis tumblers come off the assembly line in Venice. All proceeds from sales of this tumbler will go to the Florida Disaster Fund(Courtesy of WTSP-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tervis is launching a newly designed tumbler that will raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was at Tervis headquarters in Venice Friday for the product launch. “This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover,” DeSantis said. “Such kindness is what Florida is all about.”

All proceeds from sales of this tumbler will go to the Florida Disaster Fund. The tumbler sells for $21.99 and it now available for sale on the company’s website and will soon be available in stores for purchase.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities in times of emergency or disaster. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, text DISASTER to 20222, or send a check to the address below.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota

Latest News

Suncoast View
Rebuilding Worden Farm after Ian
Suncoast View
Hermitage Artist Retreat’s road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
Suncoast View
Suncoast clinical psychologist on how to deal with Hurricane Stress
Suncoast View
Suncoast View full episode (October 7, 2022)