New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tervis is launching a newly designed tumbler that will raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was at Tervis headquarters in Venice Friday for the product launch. “This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover,” DeSantis said. “Such kindness is what Florida is all about.”

All proceeds from sales of this tumbler will go to the Florida Disaster Fund. The tumbler sells for $21.99 and it now available for sale on the company’s website and will soon be available in stores for purchase.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities in times of emergency or disaster. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, text DISASTER to 20222, or send a check to the address below.

