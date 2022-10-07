Myakka City Community Center feeds the community

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The gift of giving continues at Myakka City Community Center. Volunteers are set up Friday to help their community.

Organizers say you can stop by and get free food, bottled water, clothing, and more.

The event is being hosted by the Myakka City Elementary School and the PTO.

Stop by the Myakka City Community Center today before 6 p.m. while free supplies last. The center is located 10060 at Wauchula Rd.

