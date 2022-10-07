MCSO issues attempt to locate for parents, infant

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have issued an attempt to locate after they say a man and female have failed to turn their daughter over for life saving medical conditions.

7-month-old Ariella Brown is in dire need of medical treatment. Doctors say without immediate treatment, she has a condition that can be life threatening. The court has ordered the parents of the child to make her available to CPS for medical treatment.

Arielle is in the company of her mother, Shanta Williams and her father, Berry Brown III. They are believed to be traveling in a black Ford Fusion, FL tag IY36QJ. They may be traveling between Manatee, Sarasota, and Orange counties.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

