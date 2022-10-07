Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

Manatee County Animal Services is looking for the owners to several pets lost during Hurricane...
Manatee County Animal Services is looking for the owners to several pets lost during Hurricane Ian.(Manatee County Animal Services)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families.

Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.

