Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families.

Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.

👀 Look closely at each photo and please share. We're hoping to reunite these pets with their owners 🐶🐱

Anyone whose pet may be missing before or after the storm is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare's Bishop Animal Shelter at (941) 742-5933 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/nsplwYarqe — Manatee County Government Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) October 7, 2022

