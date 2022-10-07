Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City

(FOX5)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department.

It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness.

Monday through Thursday concerned citizens can stop by the Myakka City Community Center and pick up a free water sample kit during business hours.

The Manatee County Health Department will be on site four days per week with a booth and details on water quality post Hurricane Ian.

The process is free of change and can take as little as 48 hours to find out results of your well and/or city water.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
Humphris Park Re-Opens To Public
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches
The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
Ian death toll revised downward