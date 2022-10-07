Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department.

It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness.

Monday through Thursday concerned citizens can stop by the Myakka City Community Center and pick up a free water sample kit during business hours.

The Manatee County Health Department will be on site four days per week with a booth and details on water quality post Hurricane Ian.

The process is free of change and can take as little as 48 hours to find out results of your well and/or city water.

