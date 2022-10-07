Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public.

Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.

Crews will continue to clear those trails through next week. Most of the county’s parks have reopened as well. Blackstone Park, which is being used as a disaster staging area, will remain closed. Crane Park in Myakka City remains closed due to flooding, and the Myakka Community Park is being used as a relief staging area.

Staff has trimmed and removed tons of debris from the facilities, but some piles may remain as the work continues.

