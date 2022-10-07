Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota

Latest News

FILE - Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022, at Frank Crowley Courts...
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings due in court
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways