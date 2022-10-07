Ian death toll revised downward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official death toll from Hurricane Ian was revised downward Friday, illustrating the fluid nature of gathering information after a major disaster.

In data collected by ABC News, the official number of deaths in Florida attributed to the storm was revised to 117, down from the 122 reported the day before.

According to ABC News, the Lee County medical examiner has determined that six deaths there were actually not storm-related.

Five deaths have also been reported in North Carolina, where Ian made a second landfall after leaving Florida.

ABC used information from a number of sources including the state Medical Examiners Commission, and direct contact with the sheriff’s departments in certain counties.

In order to avoid double counting, ABC only uses sheriff’s offices’ numbers when they are higher than the MEC numbers for that county.

Florida: 117

Lee County 53 (via Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County 24 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Volusia County 5 (via MEC)

Collier County 5 (MEC)

Sarasota County 6 (MEC)

Manatee County 3 (MEC)

Polk County 2 (MEC)

Hardee County 4 (MEC)

Hillsborough County 1 (MEC)

Lake County 1 (FHP/MEC)

Hendry County 1 (MEC)

Martin County 1 (MEC)

Monroe County 7 (MEC)

Putnam County 3 (MEC)

Osceola County 1 (MEC)

North Carolina:

Statewide 5 (via Governor’s Office)

