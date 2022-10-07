Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ian death toll revised downward

The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official death toll from Hurricane Ian was revised downward Friday, illustrating the fluid nature of gathering information after a major disaster.

In data collected by ABC News, the official number of deaths in Florida attributed to the storm was revised to 117, down from the 122 reported the day before.

According to ABC News, the Lee County medical examiner has determined that six deaths there were actually not storm-related.

Five deaths have also been reported in North Carolina, where Ian made a second landfall after leaving Florida.

ABC used information from a number of sources including the state Medical Examiners Commission, and direct contact with the sheriff’s departments in certain counties.

In order to avoid double counting, ABC only uses sheriff’s offices’ numbers when they are higher than the MEC numbers for that county.

Florida: 117

  • Lee County 53 (via Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Charlotte County 24 (via Sheriff’s Office)
  • Volusia County 5 (via MEC)
  • Collier County 5 (MEC)
  • Sarasota County 6 (MEC)
  • Manatee County 3 (MEC)
  • Polk County 2 (MEC)
  • Hardee County 4 (MEC)
  • Hillsborough County 1 (MEC)
  • Lake County 1 (FHP/MEC)
  • Hendry County 1 (MEC)
  • Martin County 1 (MEC)
  • Monroe County 7 (MEC)
  • Putnam County 3 (MEC)
  • Osceola County 1 (MEC)

North Carolina:

Statewide 5 (via Governor’s Office)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
Humphris Park Re-Opens To Public
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches
Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City