Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.

On Friday, the day after they left, they were told to return home after “it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required,” the Indiana National Guard said.

“As soon as we conducted an initial assessment and discovered that the affected area wasn’t as large as initially forecasted, we released several military units back to their home states,” William Manley, the deputy communications director for the Florida National Guard, said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press. “We remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need.”

“The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard,” Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry said Wednesday.

