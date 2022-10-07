Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service

(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service.

Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.

To check the status of sewer service to your home go here.

Green means service has been restored but PLEASE continue to be conservative in your water and sewer use.

Yellow means be cautious, you have sewer service and MUST remain conservative in your water and sewer use.

Red means you do not have sewer service at this time and it is CRITICAL that you conservative in your water and sewer use.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota

Latest News

Manatee County Animal Services is looking for the owners to several pets lost during Hurricane...
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families
Nearly 60 Louisiana National Guardsmen prepare to assist emergency operations in Florida after...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000
Relief supplies are pouring into the Suncoast.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
More rain next week.
Several more dry and sunny days before rain chances return