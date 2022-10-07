Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service.

Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.

To check the status of sewer service to your home go here.

Green means service has been restored but PLEASE continue to be conservative in your water and sewer use.

Yellow means be cautious, you have sewer service and MUST remain conservative in your water and sewer use.

Red means you do not have sewer service at this time and it is CRITICAL that you conservative in your water and sewer use.

