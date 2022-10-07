Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, residents are encouraged to avoid lines and apply online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

