Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed.

This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.

“I’m just in shock, mother nature’s the boss,” said Ronick. “There’s nobody immune, not even the multi-millionaire, there are yachts in the water that are half under.”

The humanitarian effort here and nearby has been remarkable. The Englewood Chamber of Commerce now offering a variety of supplies Monday - Friday.

“We have water, we have gas, we have propane, we just ran out of tarps but we’re getting more,” said Doug Izzo, Executive Director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. “We have cleaning supplies, food, dog supplies, baby supplies, we have clothing sheets and bedding.”

This has been vital for residents whose lives have now been turned upside down.

“I’m extremely grateful, it squeezes my heart,” said Alison Horton, an Englewood resident who suffered significant damage to her home. “Every time I think about the community, the chamber and just all the support our community and neighbors have given, it’s unbelievable.”

There are many different places helping, like Sky Academy in Englewood. They are handing out and delivering meals to crews and residents seven days a week from 11am until 1pm.

“We have a lot of residents down here who don’t have power, this is their first hot meal they’ve had in a few days,” said John Bailey, Principal of the Sky Academy. “And we’re just glad that we’re able to be part of this and do this.

Back on Boca Grande, crews continue to work hard. For residents who can get back to their homes through the floodwaters, Hurricane Ian is a storm they will never forget.

