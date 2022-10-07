Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads.

Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways.

For now, Bradenton Police are encouraging drivers to allot extra time for your commutes and to be patient. Things will return to normal soon.

