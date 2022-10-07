Advertise With Us
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways

Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads.

Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways.

For now, Bradenton Police are encouraging drivers to allot extra time for your commutes and to be patient. Things will return to normal soon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

