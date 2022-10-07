Advertise With Us
Arson investigation underway in Palmetto after abandoned home burns

A fire broke out at this abandoned home in Palmetto.
A fire broke out at this abandoned home in Palmetto.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An abandoned home caught fire in Palmetto early Friday morning and now an arson investigation is underway.

The home, on 11th Street, is frequently occupied by the homeless, police noted. North River Fire District responded, put the flames out quickly but the damage is significant. The homeowner was in the process of tearing down the structure.

Witnesses say they saw someone running out of the home early Friday and shortly afterward, the home started burning.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-721-6700, ext. 121.

