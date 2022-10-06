Theatre Odyssey rehearses at home after hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast arts community has shown their resilience after many setbacks. The Theatre Odyssey’s upcoming play festival has been scheduled for this coming weekend, and while a number of the creative team members lost power due to the storm, they chose to come together over the last several days to continue rehearsals.

Director Jeffery Kin and a few of his team were dedicated to keeping the show going and took the show home.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.