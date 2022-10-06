Theatre Odyssey rehearses at home after hurricane Ian
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast arts community has shown their resilience after many setbacks. The Theatre Odyssey’s upcoming play festival has been scheduled for this coming weekend, and while a number of the creative team members lost power due to the storm, they chose to come together over the last several days to continue rehearsals.
Director Jeffery Kin and a few of his team were dedicated to keeping the show going and took the show home.
