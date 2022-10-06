Sunny and dry weather continues for recovery

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the recovery continues so will the dry weather. This is a blessing as usually there is plenty of rain after a hurricane moves through. Some of the rivers are still over flood stage but continue to lower about 1 foot a day. The Peace river is still expected to be above flood stage through the weekend.

We will see some higher humidity return on Sunday and this will make it feel a little more uncomfortable during the afternoon hours. This increase in moisture will also bring a slight chance for a few showers on Monday but the rain should not be all that extensive. We will see scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through much of the work week next week.

For Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s with no chance for any rain. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Same weather can be expected on Friday. Make sure if you are cleaning up after Ian you take frequent breaks and be careful with chainsaws as area hospitals are reporting higher than average traffic with post storm injuries occurring.

The next chance for rain will be Monday as a little more moisture moves in. The rain chance will be small however at only 20%.

In the tropics we are watching 2 areas of concern but they will have no impact on our weather. There is a disturbance in the SE Caribbean similar to where Ian formed but will move on a westerly course and have a big impact on Central America mid week next week. The other system is far out in the eastern Atlantic and will be no concern for any land areas at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.