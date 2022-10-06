Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorproated Sarasota County.

Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.

Those debris must be placed out of the roadway and away from vehicles, telephone poles, fire hydrants, street signs, light poles, mailboxes, or anything that could be damaged during collection. If the items are not properly prepared or inaccessible will be tagged and collected at a later date if corrected.

This will be a lengthy process as the vegetative storm debris from Hurricane Ian is estimated to be five times the amount Sarasota County processed after Hurricane Irma. Debris collection trucks will make multiple passes throughout the community which is tracked in real-time and updated daily on the interactive debris collection map. View your estimated pick-up window by entering your address, if there is no date listed for your zone continue to check back as more trucks are added to the collection fleet.

There are two free public drop-off sites that are available for residents to self-haul and self-unload vegetative storm debris from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily:

Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

Public drop-off sites require proof of residency.

Immediate debris removal focuses on vegetative debris.

Additional information regarding construction and demolition debris including fences, gutters, drywall, roof/shingles, carpet, furniture, screens, and non-negative materials will be available in the coming days. Residents may self-haul construction and demolition debris to the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Raod, Nokomis, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Standard tipping fees apply and hand unloads must arrive 30 minutes before closing.

Sarasota County is working to connect with residents living in gated communities or posted private roadways who must sign a right of entry form for contractors to gain access and collect debris.

