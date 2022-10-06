Private well? DOH-Sarasota urges you to test your water

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is urging residents in homes with private wells affected by flooding to test the water supply.

Floods can cause well water to become tainted with bacteria and disease-causing microorganisms that can cause extreme illness.

DOH-Sarasota recommends ONE of the following:

1. Boil tap water and hold it at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Let it cool before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, cooking, making ice, or washing dishes;

2. OR disinfect tap water by adding eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach (4 to 6% strength), which is about 1/8 tsp per gallon of water. If a higher strength bleach is used (8.25%), only add seven drops of bleach. Mix the solution and let it stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure once.

Use a container with a cap or cover to disinfect and store water for drinking. Doing so will prevent contamination. In addition, containers for water should be rinsed with a bleach solution of one tablespoon bleach per gallon of water before reusing them.

3. OR use commercially available bottled water, especially for mixing baby formula.

Learn more here: https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/private-well-testing/index.html

To know if your water is safe, DOH-Sarasota offers no-cost microbiological water test kits to Sarasota County residents whose wells have been disinfected after flooding.

Please call 861-6133 for more information https://youtu.be/x62s9gQR1Do

