Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Private well? DOH-Sarasota urges you to test your water

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is urging residents in homes with private wells affected by flooding to test the water supply.

Floods can cause well water to become tainted with bacteria and disease-causing microorganisms that can cause extreme illness.

DOH-Sarasota recommends ONE of the following:

1. Boil tap water and hold it at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Let it cool before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, cooking, making ice, or washing dishes;

2. OR disinfect tap water by adding eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach (4 to 6% strength), which is about 1/8 tsp per gallon of water. If a higher strength bleach is used (8.25%), only add seven drops of bleach. Mix the solution and let it stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure once.

Use a container with a cap or cover to disinfect and store water for drinking. Doing so will prevent contamination. In addition, containers for water should be rinsed with a bleach solution of one tablespoon bleach per gallon of water before reusing them.

3. OR use commercially available bottled water, especially for mixing baby formula.

Learn more here: https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/private-well-testing/index.html

To know if your water is safe, DOH-Sarasota offers no-cost microbiological water test kits to Sarasota County residents whose wells have been disinfected after flooding.

Please call 861-6133 for more information https://youtu.be/x62s9gQR1Do

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty
A member of North Port Fire & Rescue carries a woman to safety.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Agape Flights and God's Pit Crew
Agape Flights, God’s Pit Crew team up for hurricane relief
Fort Myers Damage
Fort Myers Damage