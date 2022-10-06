Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Previewing the Hurricane Ian relief benefit concert at the Van Wezel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel performing arts center & Sarasota Orchestra are teaming together for a benefit concert that will help those in need of assistance following Hurricane Ian on the Florida gulf coast. The concert is Friday, Oct. 7th at 7:00 P.M.

Tickets are $10-$25 and all proceeds will help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the Suncoast disaster recovery fund, up to $750,000.

Go to VanWezel.org/hurricanerelief for more information

