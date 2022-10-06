Nokomis man charged with pointing laser a sheriff’s helicopter

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with pointing a laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter, authorities said.

The helicopter was assisting crews responding to a fire in the area at about 9:45 p.m. when the pilot was hit with the laser, deputies said.

Infrared video taken by the helicopter’s camera shows a man trying to hide behind a tree after pointing the laser at the aircraft.

The suspect was seen walking into a nearby home, where deputies responded and arrested Nick Davidson, 44.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Laser light causes glare, and at higher power levels, can also cause temporary blindness.

