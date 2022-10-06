Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand.

Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge.

According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9 am until 6 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA will be on hand to help people apply for post-Hurricane Ian assistance.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.