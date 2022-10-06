Advertise With Us
Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial service has been announced for the Polk County Deputy killed earlier this week in the line of duty.

Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was killed by friendly fire during the execution of an arrest warrant for failure to appear on meth related charges. Deputies say Cheryl Lynn Williams pulled out a realistic looking bb gun and shots were fired. Lane was struck in the chest by a round fired from another deputy’s weapon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a memorial will held for Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland.

There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the church service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Deputy Lane. Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To PSCI in lieu of flowers in memory of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Lane family may do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To the Family of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Donations can also be made by check, and mailed to:

Polk Sheriff’s Charities

c/o Polk County Sheriff’s Office

1891 Jim Keene Blvd.

Winter Haven, FL 33880

