Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Thursday evening.

1. Sarasota County collecting vegetative debris.

Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County.

Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.

Those debris must be placed out of the roadway and away from vehicles, telephone poles, fire hydrants, street signs, light poles, mailboxes, or anything that could be damaged during collection. If the items are not properly prepared or inaccessible will be tagged and collected at a later date if corrected.

This will be a lengthy process as the vegetative storm debris from Hurricane Ian is estimated to be five times the amount Sarasota County processed after Hurricane Irma. Debris collection trucks will make multiple passes throughout the community which is tracked in real-time and updated daily on the interactive debris collection map. View your estimated pick-up window by entering your address, if there is no date listed for your zone continue to check back as more trucks are added to the collection fleet.

There are two free public drop-off sites that are available for residents to self-haul and self-unload vegetative storm debris from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily:

Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

2. Charlotte County schools set to return to school Oct. 24

Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24.

The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power.

Most of the damage was structural and crews are working to repair the buildings but this will take some time. An assessment of damage will be conducted and crews will begin clearing debris from the area.

3. Neighbors helping neighbors Facebook groups here to help communities organize

People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian.

There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. We encourage you to get involved, ask questions, post information about drives and local businesses.

You can find the Sarasota/Manatee group here.

You can find the Charlotte/Desoto group here.

