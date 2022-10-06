Giving pets a second chance after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has not just impacted people and their homes, it has also effected thousands of animals. Some shelters were damaged and animals had to be moved, while others are expecting an influx of new pets. And some pets got separated from their homes during the storm. Manatee County Animal Welfare joined the studio to talk about what they’re doing to help with this problem.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.