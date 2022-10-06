Fall-like weather remains until weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low humidity, cool crisp mornings, and sunny afternoons will still be with us today, but will be slowly becoming noticeably more summer-like by the weekend.

The dew point is a very accurate measure of how much water is in the air. Dew points in the 40s and 50s are considered dry air, in the low 60s it’s comfortable, in the upper 60s you begin to notice the humidity during warm afternoons and morning also become warmer, but once the dew point hits the 70s most would say that the humidity is getting uncomfortable.

By Sunday the dew points will be in the low 70s. Moisture aloft will begin to surge north from Central America and Mexico early next work week. That will be due to a tropical system, possibly getting the name Julia, moving into Central America and then falling apart. It’s moisture will then be carried by upper level winds across the Gulf of Mexico and into Florida.

