Englewood hospital reopens after repairs

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has reopened.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has reopened.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital.

“We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve Young, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

“Access to healthcare in our community is extremely important and we have worked diligently to assess and repair the minor damage to our facility caused by Hurricane Ian.”

Nokomis man arrested for pointing laser at helicopter
