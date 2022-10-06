Englewood hospital reopens after repairs

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital.

“We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve Young, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

“Access to healthcare in our community is extremely important and we have worked diligently to assess and repair the minor damage to our facility caused by Hurricane Ian.”

