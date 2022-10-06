Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ed. Sec. warns of possible scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application release

The U.S. Department of Education has promised the application for the President’s student loan forgiveness will be released this month.
StudentAid.gov
StudentAid.gov(DC Bureau)
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Department of Education is warning the public about possible scams tied to the release of the application for the President’s student loan forgiveness. That application is due to be released this month.

Washington News Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner asked Cardona when borrowers can expect the application to come out.

“That’s the million dollar question, right? We know in October it’s going to come out. We’re working on making sure we can produce something that the American people will go to and find easy, quick. And, you know, we’re doing well in terms of getting that product ready and making sure that it’s available for the American people soon. As I said before, it’s going to be in October. But, you know, more information will be found on studentaid.gov/debt-relief. It’ll share when it’s available. It’ll also share tips like the one, the email we sent yesterday that tell folks what not to look for or what not to do. That’s really important. So it’ll be coming out soon and we’re looking forward to making sure we take care of the almost 43 million people that are eligible for debt relief,” he said.

The Biden administration sent out an email Wednesday to reinforce the warning about scams.

Read the full warning from the Biden administration about scams here

“This email that went out yesterday is really to make sure folks understand what they should be doing, what they shouldn’t be doing. There are a lot of scammers out there and we want to be proactive and communicate with them. You know, that they (applicants) should only be getting information from our site. We want to do this before we launch so that they’re prepared and they’re not susceptible to any scammers out there that are trying to make a dollar off hardworking Americans that are eligible for debt relief,” said Cardona.

Secretary Miguel Cardona said nearly 6 million people signed up in a month to receive an email from the department when the application is officially released. He urges everyone to sign up for email alerts and then to wait until the application is released to take further action. All the information will be available on studentaid.gov.

The Biden administration adds, borrowers don’t need to pay anyone to obtain debt relief, so be wary of people asking for credit card numbers, account information or passwords.

“Anything that asks for a credit card number, anything that tells them that they can coach them through this process, it’s a scam. Look, we’re making this process simple. We’re making it clear studentaid.gov/debt-relief is where you get the information. If you’re on a url and it doesn’t have studentaid.gov in it, it’s not the right one. Get off of it,” said Cardona.

The President announced the expansion of student loan forgiveness this summer.

The program is intended to benefit people making less than $125,000 and households with less than $250,000 in income.

Pell Grant recipients can get up to $20,000 in relief.

Other borrowers could get up to $10,000.

The extension also freezes payment through December 31st.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness is ongoing through October 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station