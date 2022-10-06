Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Duette food distribution site opens

Food and water are being distributed Thursday in Duette.
Food and water are being distributed Thursday in Duette.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center is open Thursday afternoon in Duette.

Hot meals, toiletries, and bottled water will be given to residents displaced by Hurricane Ian from 3-7 p.m. at the Duette Fire Rescue Station, 35800 State Road 62.

The distribution is being organized by several local groups, including the Food Bank of Manatee, Mosaic Church, and Duette Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Nokomis on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday
2 children were struck while riding their bikes
2 children struck by vehicle while riding bikes in North Port
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief