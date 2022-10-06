Duette food distribution site opens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center is open Thursday afternoon in Duette.

Hot meals, toiletries, and bottled water will be given to residents displaced by Hurricane Ian from 3-7 p.m. at the Duette Fire Rescue Station, 35800 State Road 62.

The distribution is being organized by several local groups, including the Food Bank of Manatee, Mosaic Church, and Duette Fire and Rescue.

