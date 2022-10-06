Advertise With Us
Charlotte deputy stabbed by 14-year-old, sheriff’s office says

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being stabbed six times by a 14-year-old who was out after curfew, authorities said.

The deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Thursday in Babcock Ranch when he saw a suspicious juvenile riding a bicycle around The Lake House Kitchen and Grill. Charlotte County is still under a curfew imposed during Hurricane Ian.

The sheriff’s office says the boy told the deputy he was fishing in the area, but had no fishing gear.

The boy began to walk away from the deputy, then turned and struck the deputy in the head, causing substantial bleeding.

As the two struggled, the deputy says the boy stabbed him six times behind the ear with a pocketknife.

Eventually, the deputy was able to taser the boy and take him into custody before other deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the boy wearing gloves and had a hammer inside his backpack. While speaking with deputies, the juvenile shared his plans of breaking into the closed restaurants in the area.

