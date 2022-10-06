Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24

Damage in Charlotte County
Damage in Charlotte County(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24.

The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power.

Most of the damage was structural and crews are working to repair the buildings but this will take some time. An assessment of damage will be conducted and crews will begin clearing debris from the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has reopened.
Englewood hospital reopens after repairs
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Fall-like weather remains until weekend
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX