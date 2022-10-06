Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24.

The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power.

Most of the damage was structural and crews are working to repair the buildings but this will take some time. An assessment of damage will be conducted and crews will begin clearing debris from the area.

