Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Agape Flights, God’s Pit Crew team up for hurricane relief

ABC7 News at 4pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape Flights typically travel across the Caribbean to distribute aid to those in need. Thursday, the organization’s Embraer 110 went to collect members of God’s Pit Crew in Danville, Virginia.

The two groups have frequently worked together but now they will be serving those in need following Hurricane Ian.

3,500 pounds of emergency relief supplies were loaded on the Embraer this afternoon and arrived in Venice just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible gift to Agape Flights, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty
Private well? DOH-Sarasota urges you to test your water
A member of North Port Fire & Rescue carries a woman to safety.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Fort Myers Damage
Fort Myers Damage