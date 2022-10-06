Agape Flights, God’s Pit Crew team up for hurricane relief

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape Flights typically travel across the Caribbean to distribute aid to those in need. Thursday, the organization’s Embraer 110 went to collect members of God’s Pit Crew in Danville, Virginia.

The two groups have frequently worked together but now they will be serving those in need following Hurricane Ian.

3,500 pounds of emergency relief supplies were loaded on the Embraer this afternoon and arrived in Venice just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening.

