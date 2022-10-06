Advertise With Us
2 children struck by vehicle while riding bikes in North Port

2 children were struck while riding their bikes
2 children were struck while riding their bikes(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are urging drivers to be cautious as schools are out in Sarasota County. This warning comes after two children were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes.

The collision occurred on Nimbus Drive Thursday afternoon. The two children were transported from the scene. The driver has been identified. There are no other details at this time.

Police took to social media to remind drivers to use caution as school is out and there are debris everywhere.

The investigation is ongoing.

