Warm-up on the way for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues its grip on the Suncoast. This will provide us with dry weather and sunny skies into the weekend. We will watch the afternoon temperatures begin to climb.

By tomorrow we will see afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Humidity over the weekend will slowly increase, even becoming muggy.

As the moisture increases, an upper-level trough to the north combines with moisture lifting north will help produce scattered showers starting on Monday.

A new tropical depression has formed in the far Atlantic and will have a short life. It recurves into open Atlantic waters staying away from land. Another disturbance in the Atlantic will likely become a named system that will threaten Central America. It poses no threat to Florida.

