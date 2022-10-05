Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Florida have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

“We realize it may be some time before many Sarasota County residents are able to return to a level of normalcy following hurricane Ian; however, we would not want anyone intent on voting to miss the registration deadline for the general election,” Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

Voter registration applications are available online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov, and at county elections offices, public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices. Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

New voter registrations may be submitted electronically before midnight Oct. 11, and paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by Oct. 11.

Existing Sarasota County voters can go to SarasotaVotes.gov and click on the My Voter Status quick link to check voter information and status.

Manatee County residents can go to https://www.votemanatee.com/m/Voter-Information/Register-to-Vote.

For more information or assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Judd: Deputy accidentally kills other deputy while serving warrant
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves spring training facility at the CoolToday Park(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage
Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief
The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food,...
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian