Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Florida have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

“We realize it may be some time before many Sarasota County residents are able to return to a level of normalcy following hurricane Ian; however, we would not want anyone intent on voting to miss the registration deadline for the general election,” Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

Voter registration applications are available online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov, and at county elections offices, public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices. Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

New voter registrations may be submitted electronically before midnight Oct. 11, and paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by Oct. 11.

Existing Sarasota County voters can go to SarasotaVotes.gov and click on the My Voter Status quick link to check voter information and status.

Manatee County residents can go to https://www.votemanatee.com/m/Voter-Information/Register-to-Vote.

For more information or assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

