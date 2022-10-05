Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Outlook - Tropical Depression 12
Tropical Outlook - Tropical Depression 12(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Depression has formed about 500 miles off the north coast of Africa.

This is Tropical Depression number 12 and has sustained winds of 35mph. This system is currently moving northwest at 12mph and is expected to turn northward over the next few days. It could strengthen to a tropical storm as early as tonight or Wednesday.

However, global models show this system regressing into a trough in a few days. It is expected to be short lived and should not threaten the continental United States.

Meanwhile there is a tropical wave east of the Winward Islands that has a 80% chance of developing into a depression over the next five days, and a 60% chance over the next two days. This has a broad low pressure system that is ill defined. If it stays away from land it has the opportunity to strengthen as it moves west through the Caribbean Sea. Its’ current track is moving west, skimming Venezuela, then toward Nicaragua.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

Tropical Depression 12 Forms
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm Tues
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke at a news conference at the school district's headquarters...
North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know