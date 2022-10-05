Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic Ocean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Depression has formed about 500 miles off the north coast of Africa.

This is Tropical Depression number 12 and has sustained winds of 35mph. This system is currently moving northwest at 12mph and is expected to turn northward over the next few days. It could strengthen to a tropical storm as early as tonight or Wednesday.

However, global models show this system regressing into a trough in a few days. It is expected to be short lived and should not threaten the continental United States.

Meanwhile there is a tropical wave east of the Winward Islands that has a 80% chance of developing into a depression over the next five days, and a 60% chance over the next two days. This has a broad low pressure system that is ill defined. If it stays away from land it has the opportunity to strengthen as it moves west through the Caribbean Sea. Its’ current track is moving west, skimming Venezuela, then toward Nicaragua.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.