Sunshine Sticks around while Tropical Depression 12 Forms in Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area continues to benefit from plenty of sunshine and a lack of rain fall. Conditions are ripe to aid in the lowering of flood levels along the Peace and Myakka Rivers through the weekend. It will be breezy over night and into Wednesday as temperatures drop to the mid 60′s overnight, and top off at 83 in the afternoon. Expect clear skies and comfortable dewpoints, making for pleasant days at the beach.

About 500 miles off the coast of northern Africa, Tropical Depression number 12 has formed with sustained winds of 35mph. The depression could strengthen into a Tropical Storm as early as Tuesday evening or Wednesday. However the global models show this system is expected to be short lived, and in a few days, downgrade to a trough. It is moving at 12mph northwest and is expected to turn northward. It is not a threat to the United States.

Meanwhile a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands now has an 80% chance of development within five days, and a 60% chance within two days. It could develop if it avoids land and continues traveling west through the Caribbean Sea. Its track should continue west, skim across Venezuela and onward into Nicaragua. At this stage it is not a threat to the United States.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.