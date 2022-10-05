Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins.

Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.

Two donation sites in Venice and Port Charlotte have been destroyed by the storm, spokesperson Scott Draper said. This has taken out about a third of the regular donations because the offices are down, plus many people in the south aren’t in a position to give because of their own hardships.

Suncoast Blood Centers is emphasizing that because several hospitals in the southern part of Sarasota County are out of service it’s putting a strain on their blood supplies. This is because more patients are being sent north to other hospitals, which are starting to run low on blood.

Thankfully, many people are stepping forward to ease the desperate situation.

Paulina Testerman stopped by the donation site off Mound Street in Sarasota to give both blood and platelets. She’s doing this just a day after her two children helped out in their own way by sweeping up debris from their neighbor’s lawn.

She told ABC7 she wants to encourage selfless actions like this within her own family and in the rest of the community.

“It’s easy to sit in our privilege and take, but it’s important for children to give back to our community,” she said. “Our community is only as strong as all of us. So, individually we are fine, but we know our neighbors need help.”

If you want to make an appointment with Suncoast Blood Centers call 941-954-1600. You can also request a mobile unit to drive to your home for the appointment if you are unable to drive.

