State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles.
The two new FLOW mobile locations are as follows:
LEE COUNTY:
Disaster Recovery Center
Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
Port Charlotte Town Center 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week
The Charlotte County operation opens on Oct. 6.
On October 3, FLHSMV announced the opening of the first FLOW mobile location in Lee County at the Hertz Arena. As of Oct. 4, nearly 300 customers have been served at this location. Location information for this site is as follows:
LEE COUNTY:
Hertz Arena
11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928 (south parking lot)
Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week
