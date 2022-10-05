SMH dealing with an influx of patients, some repairs following Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm.

During Hurricane Ian, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).

SMH assessed the condition of all of its facilities after Hurricane Ian left the Suncoast region, and most of its facilities weathered it without significant damage.

All six of SMH’s urgent care centers and most of its physician practices and outpatient centers almost immediately after the storm passed. The only facilities sustaining significant damage were our freestanding emergency room in North Port and a medical office building at SMH-Venice. Both are closed for repairs.

Despite roof damage and some water intrusion, damage inside is minimal, and SMH anticipates reopening both facilities in a phased approach starting this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.