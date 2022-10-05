SCSO: Nokomis man arrested after shining laser at helicopter

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man has been arrested after being caught on camera pointing a laser at a helicopter.

Pointing a laser at a pilot is a felony, but Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials noted that this incident occurring during the aftermath of a natural disaster made it especially heinous.

Nick Davidson, 44, of Nokomis was arrested and charged with a felony after shining a laser at Air-1 Tuesday night while pilots were assisting on a nearby fire.

SCSO’s helicopter pilots are currently assisting with damage assessments, guiding ground units in areas where street signs have been destroyed and providing aerial support to other law and fire agencies following Ian

“Not only are Davidson’s actions dangerous, but they have the potential to flash blind and cause long-term damage to the visual capabilities of our pilots. Please, don’t do this,” reads a post from the department.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.