Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

SCSO: Nokomis man arrested after shining laser at helicopter

Laser pointing at SCSO helicopter
Laser pointing at SCSO helicopter(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man has been arrested after being caught on camera pointing a laser at a helicopter.

Pointing a laser at a pilot is a felony, but Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials noted that this incident occurring during the aftermath of a natural disaster made it especially heinous.

Nick Davidson, 44, of Nokomis was arrested and charged with a felony after shining a laser at Air-1 Tuesday night while pilots were assisting on a nearby fire.

SCSO’s helicopter pilots are currently assisting with damage assessments, guiding ground units in areas where street signs have been destroyed and providing aerial support to other law and fire agencies following Ian

“Not only are Davidson’s actions dangerous, but they have the potential to flash blind and cause long-term damage to the visual capabilities of our pilots. Please, don’t do this,” reads a post from the department.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Polk County woman facing murder charge in death of deputy
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

Hurricane cleanup on Manasota Key.
Manasota Key residents continue to pick up the pieces a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Southwest coast of Florida
Damage in Charlotte County
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Polk County woman facing murder charge in death of deputy
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Polk County woman facing murder charge in death of deputy