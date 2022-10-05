Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food,...
The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food, water, and ice to Sarasota County families impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.(Atlanta News First)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters.

Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor.

For the unincorporated area of Sarasota County:

  • To check on the status of a Building Permit (whether it has been applied for, issued, etc.), please call 311, or email building@scgov.net.
  • To check on whether a contractor is licensed with Sarasota County, please call 311, or email building@scgov.net or licensing@scgov.net.
  • To report possible unlicensed or unpermitted activity, please call 311, (941) 861-6612 or email ula@scgov.net.

Property owners can also report unlicensed activity to the state of Florida.

  • Please call the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) at (850) 487-1395 or visit www.MyFloridaLicense.com.

State of Florida

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) also regulates unlicensed activity.  Please call 850-487-1395 or visit www.MyFloridaLicense.com.

FEMA Individual Assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

SBA for Businesses and Individuals: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Crisis Cleanup: https://www.crisiscleanup.org/

  • For those needing help with cleaning up their homes, etc.
  • Ian Hotline: (800) 451-1954

CFO’s Office (Insurance/Fraud): https://myfloridacfo.com/

Fraud (individuals/businesses/contractors): https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Judd: Deputy accidentally kills other deputy while serving warrant
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

JFCS of the Suncoast is planning a food truck fundraiser Oct. 12.
JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims
A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof a...
Suncoast homeowners can get help from Operation Blue Roof
A dirt road in Myakka leading to 22 properties was underwater after hurricane Ian.
FEMA setting up shop in Myakka City
Sarasota recycling facility has had power outages since Hurricane Ian.
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota