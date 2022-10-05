Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters.

Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor.

For the unincorporated area of Sarasota County:

To check on the status of a Building Permit (whether it has been applied for, issued, etc.), please call 311, or email building@scgov.net

To check on whether a contractor is licensed with Sarasota County, please call 311, or email building@scgov.net or licensing@scgov.net

To report possible unlicensed or unpermitted activity, please call 311, (941) 861-6612 or email ula@scgov.net

Property owners can also report unlicensed activity to the state of Florida.

Please call the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) at (850) 487-1395 or visit www.MyFloridaLicense.com

State of Florida

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) also regulates unlicensed activity. Please call 850-487-1395 or visit www.MyFloridaLicense.com.

FEMA Individual Assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

SBA for Businesses and Individuals: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Crisis Cleanup: https://www.crisiscleanup.org/

For those needing help with cleaning up their homes, etc.

Ian Hotline: (800) 451-1954

CFO’s Office (Insurance/Fraud): https://myfloridacfo.com/

Fraud (individuals/businesses/contractors): https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

