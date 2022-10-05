Sarasota County Schools needs more bus drivers to open school Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is still hiring bus drivers. They say they need 80 more drivers before school can reopen.

Several schools in northern Sarasota County are opening Monday, Oct. 10 following Hurricane Ian. Other schools in the south part of the County will remain closed a bit longer.

Officials tell ABC7 they need 80 more drivers before Monday. You can apply here. They are also looking to fill other positions including custodial positions, cafeteria workers and teacher aides.

