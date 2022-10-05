Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools needs more bus drivers to open school Monday

WWSB Generic Stock 2
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is still hiring bus drivers. They say they need 80 more drivers before school can reopen.

Several schools in northern Sarasota County are opening Monday, Oct. 10 following Hurricane Ian. Other schools in the south part of the County will remain closed a bit longer.

Officials tell ABC7 they need 80 more drivers before Monday. You can apply here. They are also looking to fill other positions including custodial positions, cafeteria workers and teacher aides.

