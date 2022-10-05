Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.

While the recycling will pile up, garbage will not. “The city will continue to collect garbage on your regularly scheduled day,” the city said.

