Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

Sarasota recycling facility has had power outages since Hurricane Ian.
Sarasota recycling facility has had power outages since Hurricane Ian.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.

While the recycling will pile up, garbage will not. “The city will continue to collect garbage on your regularly scheduled day,” the city said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Judd: Deputy accidentally kills other deputy while serving warrant
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

Thelma Gulden's home for the last 30 years was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
World War II cadet nurse loses home to Hurricane Ian
Neighborhood matriarch loses home but isn't giving up
Neighborhood matriarch loses home but isn't giving up
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Warm-up on the way for the Suncoast
William Luff
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds